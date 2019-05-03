They intend to petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over their unpaid stipends and arrears, placement, regularisation of payments, and better working conditions.

In a statement released to the media, the Coalition said the managers of NABCO have faulted on a lot of agreements they signed on to in their confirmation letters.

“We express disheartening concern to the inconsistent and fluctuated manner of payments of arrears due trainees, recording instances where management have slashed and partially paid arrears to trainees, with others, especially trainees who resigned from YEA and Youth in Afforestation", the statement said.

"Also, mismatch of names, wrong USN and no Ezwich number trainees who haven't received any of the stipends since the inception of the initiative amid our countless confrontations to authorities to address their predicament".

The trainees said the option of a demonstration to address their grievances follows many unsuccessful appeals to the NaBCo CEO to address their concerns.

They are demanding that:

1.Pay us all unpaid allowances (from November 2018 to date)

2. Henceforth, we demand regular payment of our stipends.

3. We demand all unplaced trainees be equally placed as soon as possible.

4. Since the six-month probation period has been exhausted, we demand the secretariat come out with a clearer plan and the way forward with regard to the new contracts that were to be given to trainees after the six-month probation period.

President Akufo-Addo launched NABCO last year as part of his government's plan in curbing the massive graduate unemployment that exists in Ghana.