The operation leading to the confiscation involved meticulous intelligence gathering and strategic enforcement measures by NACOC officials. The interception of this large quantity of Tramadol tablets is a significant blow to illicit drug networks operating within the country.
NACOC seizes large cache of Tramadol tablets weighing 4,734.34kg
In a significant operation, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in Ghana successfully confiscated an assorted quantity of Tramadol tablets weighing a staggering 4,734.34 kilograms on Monday, February 12 at the Tema port.
The Commission revealed this information in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 13.
“It was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets include five thousand (5,000) Royal tablets amounting to fifty-one (51) cartons weighing 225mg, six thousand capsules of Timaking totaling ninety (90) cartons weighing 120mg, and six thousand capsules of Trafradol totaling forty (40) cartons weighing 120mg,” the statement read.
The statement additionally mentioned that this interception aligned with the Commission's mandate related to inspections conducted on containers at the Tema Port.
“The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment and is handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations,”
The fight against the illicit drug trade requires the collaborative involvement of government agencies, communities, and international partners reinforcing the importance of ongoing efforts to address the complex challenges posed by narcotics and controlled substances.
