NACOC seizes large cache of Tramadol tablets weighing 4,734.34kg

The Commission revealed this information in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 13.

“It was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets include five thousand (5,000) Royal tablets amounting to fifty-one (51) cartons weighing 225mg, six thousand capsules of Timaking totaling ninety (90) cartons weighing 120mg, and six thousand capsules of Trafradol totaling forty (40) cartons weighing 120mg,” the statement read.

The statement additionally mentioned that this interception aligned with the Commission's mandate related to inspections conducted on containers at the Tema Port.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment and is handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority for further investigations,”