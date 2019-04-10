NAM1 breaks silence after winning court case in Dubai

The embattled businessman was arrested in Dubai last December on allegations of being connected to an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company.

However, reports circulating in the local media on Tuesday suggested he has been acquitted and discharged.

In his first move after winning the court case, NAM1 took to Instagram to eulogise Jesus Christ.

He posted a photo of himself, accompanied by a Bible quotation from Hebrews 13:8.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever,” the embattled Menzgold CEO wrote.

Meanwhile, NAM 1 is still a wanted man in Ghana after a warrant was issued for his arrest some months ago.

In January, an Accra Circuit court issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

This followed the inability of Menzgold to make refunds to aggrieved customers whose investments remain locked up with the gold dealership firm.

As a result, there have been numerous protests and demonstrations from customers who want the government to intervene to retrieve their investments.

It now remains to be seen when NAM1 will return to Ghana after his court victory in Dubai.