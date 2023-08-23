He said despite the substantial increase in enrolments recorded under the policy, students were performing relatively better in WASSCE than in previous years.
Nana Addo brags about Free SHS for producing the best results in the last 8 years
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the quality of secondary education has improved significantly under the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, contrary to views held by many.
He further averred that Free SHS had enhanced gender parity at the SHS level the policy did not discriminate.
He has taken pride in the success of the 2022 WASSCE, attributing it to the effectiveness of his government's education policies.
Speaking at the Queen Girls Senior High School event in the Western North region, Nana Addo highlighted the remarkable improvement in the 2022 WASSCE results compared to the previous years.
He stated that the outcomes of last year's examination reflect the positive impact of the Free SHS policy.
He said: "The 2022 WASSCE results are the best out of the last eight years. Surely there can no longer be any controversy about the validity of the Free SHS policy and its consequential measures."
He pledged his commitment to sustaining the policy for the benefit of brilliant students whose parents are not able to afford their fees.
