Nana Addo brags about Free SHS for producing the best results in the last 8 years

He further averred that Free SHS had enhanced gender parity at the SHS level the policy did not discriminate.

He has taken pride in the success of the 2022 WASSCE, attributing it to the effectiveness of his government's education policies.

Speaking at the Queen Girls Senior High School event in the Western North region, Nana Addo highlighted the remarkable improvement in the 2022 WASSCE results compared to the previous years.

He stated that the outcomes of last year's examination reflect the positive impact of the Free SHS policy.

He said: "The 2022 WASSCE results are the best out of the last eight years. Surely there can no longer be any controversy about the validity of the Free SHS policy and its consequential measures."