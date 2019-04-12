In total, 5.04 kilometres of new town roads are to be constructed in Sefwi Wiawso, with an additional 8.10 kilometres of existing road set to be upgraded, while a total of 14.43 kilometres of town roads are also to be constructed in Juaboso.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sods for construction works to begin on Thursday, 11 April 2019, the second day of his tour of the Western North Region.

The 5.04-kilometre contract for the construction of town roads in Sefwi Wiawso has been awarded to M/S Hardwick Limited, at a cost of GH¢13.6 million, and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The new roads to be constructed are the 0.33km Asonson Street (Electricity Road); 0.50km Bungalow Road; 0.30km Nana Kof Nyame Street; 0.30km Nana Kojo Avenue; 0.51km New Adiembra Avenue; 0.40km Almighty Road; 0.50km J. B. Arthur Road; 0.50km Owuahene Road; 0.20km Okudom Street; 0.50km Asokro Street; 0.50 Afum Kroko Street; 0.30km Wiase School Road; and 0.20km Library Road.

The contract for the rehabilitation of the 8.10 kilometres of road in Sefwi Wiawso has been awarded to M/S Volta Impex Limited, at a cost of GHS14.7 million, and are to be completed in 24 months.

The affected roads include the 0.41km South Africa Road; the 0.42km Amanfie 1st Link Road; the 0.42km Amanfie 2nd Link Road; the 1.35km Bosomoiso Road; the 3km Amanfie Main Road; and the 2.50km Adiemra Avenue Road.

In Juaboso, M/S Rajar Engineering Works has been awarded the GH¢26 million contract for the construction of 14.43 kilometres of town roads. The contract is expected to be completed in 18 months, after having been awarded on 23rd January 2019.

The project scope involves the construction of 0.75km CAC/ Nana Kwesi Mensah Road, the 1.60km Nana Yaa Menka Road; the 0.58km Old Police Station Road; the 1km Juasec Road; the 1km Kena Road; the 0.25km Hospital Road; the 0.35km Hospital Road 2 & Mortuary Road; and the 0.36km Hospital Road.

The rest are the 0.20km Ayiwa Road; the 0.35km Bedibu Assaw Link; the 0.35km Amandu Wangara Lane; the 0.25km Coca Cola Road; the 0.14km Juaboso Lorry Park; the 0.75km Codapec Road; the 3.30km Boizan Main Road; and the 3.20km Boizan Road 2.

It will be recalled that construction of these roads had begun under the era of President John Agyekum Kufuor, but stalled in the aftermath of the exit of the NPP government in 2008, with the successive Mills/Mahama governments abandoning the project.

At Bia, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of a 1,000 metric tonne pre-fabricated warehouse, under the one-district-one-warehouse initiative.

The warehouse, when completed, is expected not only to reduce post-harvest losses, but will also motivate farmers to increase production, create market linkages, stabilize prices for farmers and increase their incomes.

In addition, this intervention will create employment, ensure a continuous flow of agriculture produce in the market within the locality and across the country.

The warehouse has ancillary facilities such as an office and laboratory, chain-link fencing with gatehouse, a water system, and a solar powered grain dryer, amongst others.

In the Western North Region, a total of 5 warehouses are to be constructed in Bekwai in the Bibiani-Awhiaso-Bekwai district; Abonedua in Sefwi Wiawso; Juaboso in the Juaboso district; Essam in Bia West district; and Dadieso in Suaman.