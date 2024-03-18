ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo explains why he removed Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given reasons for his decision to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as the Finance Minister.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

According to the President, Ofori-Atta had been in office for seven years and needed a break.

He made this known while interacting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, at the Jubilee House over the weekend.

He said "Since last year, we have made some important changes in our government. Your old friend, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had seven years as a Finance Minister and I thought it was time for him to wind down and take on more narrow roles.

"And the new Minister of Finance is someone you have met before… now he has stepped forward."

The new Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, was introduced to Georgieva during the interaction.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

It is worth noting that Ofori-Atta was appointed as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments in February 2024, after his removal as the Finance Minister.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, congratulated Ofori-Atta on his new appointment and wished him well in a statement dated February 15, 2024.

