He believes the current government is acting rather cold by halting the supply of free fertilizers to cocoa farmers adding that the President deceived them to win political power.

"I feel very sad for our cocoa farmers. We had good plans and started implementing good policies for the cocoa sector but Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians and came to power and has failed to improve on the working conditions of cocoa farmers," Richard Acheampong said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

READ MORE: COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season

According to him, the government has not treated cocoa farmers in the Western Region and Western North Region fairly by failing to increase cocoa prices which will boost the standard of living for cocoa farmers.

He stressed that NDC under former President John Mahama introduced the free fertilization of cocoa farms policy in 2013/2014, and repeated the same in 2015 and 2016 to boost cocoa production but was canceled by the current government upon assuming office in 2017 linking it to the major decline in cocoa production.

He said, he feels sorry and sad over the plight of cocoa farmers under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo.