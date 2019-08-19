The conference is to bring together key stakeholders in Ghana to discuss national strategies and programme interventions to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA..

According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the president will use the opportunity to articulate Ghana’s vision for the AfCFTA for a Ghana Beyond Aid.

READ ALSO: Free SHS causing teenage pregnancies – NDC

Participants will include senior policy makers, parliamentarians, the business community, academia, representatives of civil society organisations, development partners and the media from Ghana and beyond.

In July, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) selected Ghana as the host country for the Secretariat.

The AfCFTA is expected to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into Africa with strong regional and local content to help address foreign exchange constraints.

It will also add value to Africa’s abundant natural resources and promote economic diversification and industrialisation and develop regional value chains and facilitate cross border investments in Africa.