He said the free SHS programme has increased teenage pregnancies adding that the NPP government is destroying the education system due to the government's double track introduced in the SHS.

Reacting to recent comments made by Nana Addo regarding the Free SHS policy, Peter Otokunor said students enjoying free SHS are bitten by mosquitoes because there's no infrastructure to accommodate them.

According to him, "Students enjoying free SHS are being bitten by mosquitoes because there is no school building to sit in to learn; they are getting pregnant here and there because when their track ends and they go home, they have nothing to do; that is why we were advocating for infrastructure."

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Otokunor feels Nana Addo and the government has lost touch with issues and the campaign promise it gave to Ghanaians.

"He is not in touch with the reality in this country; he is completely out of touch because NDC has continuously indicated that we will review the free SHS policy. Never had we said we were going to scrap it… so if those around Akufo-Addo will not wake him up from his slumber, we will..." he added.

Listen to Otokunor below: