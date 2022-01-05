Nana Addo promises to build 10,000 housing units for teachers

According to him, the government remains committed to improving working and living conditions for teachers.

Speaking at the sixth quadrennial national delegates' conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, he said "The Ministry of Works and Housing is in discussion with teacher unions, including your own, to provide more housing opportunities for teachers.

"Within the next two years, it is proposed that 10,000 housing units on affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country."

He added: "We all know, is the tip of the iceberg, but it is a good beginning.