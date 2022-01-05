The facilities, he said will be given out for mortgages and rent which will ease the accommodation challenges faced by teachers in the country.
Nana Addo promises to build 10,000 housing units for teachers
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government will build 10,000 homes for teachers across the country in the next two years.
According to him, the government remains committed to improving working and living conditions for teachers.
Speaking at the sixth quadrennial national delegates' conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, he said "The Ministry of Works and Housing is in discussion with teacher unions, including your own, to provide more housing opportunities for teachers.
"Within the next two years, it is proposed that 10,000 housing units on affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country."
He added: "We all know, is the tip of the iceberg, but it is a good beginning.
"I am glad to hear how much you welcome the supply of laptops. I promise you that the other, related issues of concern which the [GNAT] national president [Philippa Larsen] referred to in her speech will be addressed."
