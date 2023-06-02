Nana Addo receives highest international diplomacy award

The Award described by the President of FICAC, Nikolaos K. Margaropoulos as the highest distinction award by the World Consular Federation, is conferred only on incumbent Heads of State and is recognized by royal decree in Belgium, it has recognition by the United States ECOSOG with special status, by the Organisation of American States and the European Union.

The President joins the elite and prestigious league of world leaders like Herman Van Rompuy, then President of the European Council, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Slovenia, Philippines, and Turkey.

This honour has also been received by Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, who conventionally does not receive awards from any government or organization, yet offered FICAC the distinct honour of private audiences and capped it off by receiving the Gold Star award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the award, President Akufo-Addo said "This is a really distinguished collection of people from the entire globe who are here this afternoon and I want to thank you very much for your presence and also our compatriots for proposing Accra as a respectable venue for the holding of your maiden Pan-African conference. That is why it is important that Ghanaians should be everywhere."

The President said "The work that Consuls do, in my own country, and all over the world is important. Unfortunately, it’s not everywhere where we can have a formal diplomatic presence and therefore you fill in that gap.”

"It's a gap that allows countries to be able to engage and trade, investment education exchanges and exchanges that are important to every state, and the consular corps here in Ghana has been particularly active and very productive for the Ghanaian state and people. We appreciate it and are grateful to you," he said.

President Akufo-Addo commended them on the work they are doing with the Women in Diplomacy committee and conveyed his profound gratitude for the honour.

"There is very little that I can say other than a big Thank you. I am very honoured by the prize. I thank you very much for this, most considerate of you, it will help to focus my mind on the work that we are doing and continue to support the Consular Corps here in Ghana so that we can promote good relations between your countries of accreditation," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT