Nana Addo receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for Free SHS

Kojo Emmanuel

The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, has presented a "Lifetime Achievement Award" to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

The award is in recognition of the President's "initiative to provide free quality education to students" which "will help with the broader development" of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Nana Addo officially received the Forbes "African of the Year Award" from Forbes Magazine.

Earlier, President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has paid glowing tribute to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his recognition by Forbes Magazine as the "African of the Year".

At a State Dinner held in honour of the visiting South African President, at Jubilee House, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, the South African President was full of praise for his Ghanaian counterpart for being adjudged the African of the Year by the world's renowned media entity, Forbes.

President Ramaphosa extolled the virtues of President Akufo-Addo which led to Forbes awarding him the prestigious African of the Year crown.

"We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, your innovation, and your clear strategic vision of what should happen in your own country, as well as on our beloved African continent," he said.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

