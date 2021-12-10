Nana Addo receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for Free SHS

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Nana Addo officially received the Forbes "African of the Year Award" from Forbes Magazine.

Earlier, President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has paid glowing tribute to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his recognition by Forbes Magazine as the "African of the Year".

Pulse Ghana

At a State Dinner held in honour of the visiting South African President, at Jubilee House, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, the South African President was full of praise for his Ghanaian counterpart for being adjudged the African of the Year by the world's renowned media entity, Forbes.

President Ramaphosa extolled the virtues of President Akufo-Addo which led to Forbes awarding him the prestigious African of the Year crown.