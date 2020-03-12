Nana Addo took to Twitter to wish a happy birthday to the First Lady.

He said "A happy 69th birthday to my beautiful Rebecca. Love always".

Rebecca Akufo-Addo became First Lady after her husband, Nana Addo won the December 7 election in 2016.

She is using her Office to champion the cause of women and children and is an Ambassador for the fight against cancer.

Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo was born on 12 March 1951.

She attended the primary department of Achimota School and an old student of Wesley Grammar School in Dansoman.

In 2017, she founded the Rebecca Akufo-Addo foundation, a non-governmental organization to enhance the efforts of government amongst Ghanaian women and children.

In January 2020, the foundation's women empowerment program, the Terema Women's Empowerment Initiative, in conjunction with the National Board for Small Scale Industries, trained women in soap making and in February 2020, the Rebecca Foundation, through the 'Enhancing the Youth through Education and Health (EYEH) Soup Kitchen' project, donated assorted food items worth about GH¢15,000 to some street children in Accra.