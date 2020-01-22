He said the policy has deteriorated the Ghana educational system at the senior high level and it's useless.

Speaking on Accra 100.5FM’s ‘Ayekoo, Ayekoo’ with Nana Romeo, the flagbearer of GUM, said the modules of the Free SHS where students run on shifts has not been helpful in any way.

“Nana Addo’s Free SHS is useless, it has not helped the country in any way, the government has destroyed the educational system. Did Nana Addo (President) and the minister of education Mathew Opoku Prempeh think through before coming up with the Free SHS policy?".

READ ALSO: Court grants ACP Agordzor 500,000 cedis bail

"How can you tell students to stay in school for three months and return home for another three months? Are you sick? The government must be kicked out because they are only interested in amassing wealth and not fight for the plight of Ghanaians, we cannot continue to eat their crumbs,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Osofo Kyiriabosom said the students are not given enough tutorials as they are supposed to due to the changes in the academic calendar and the limited time they spend in school.

He said he will score the government zero on its Free SHS policy, questioning if the President made some assessments before introducing the Free SHS.

He stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be voted out of power come December, adding that they are only interested in amassing wealth at the detriment of the tax payer.