She said the Free SHS policy will churn out young people that would not be equipped to cope with the modern world.

Speaking at orientation and handing over ceremony for the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC at Ho in the Volta Region, she said "it's not only about education, but it’s also about quality education.

"When they have the education, the teachers are not enough to teach them so they don’t get the education of quality they need."

Zanetor Rawlings

"A lot of schools have been left hanging, the completion of these schools has not been happening," she said.

"Now we have a situation where you have students who can’t all be at school at the same time," she noted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the launch of the policy, indicated that the government "decided to use the proceeds from our natural resources" to invest in the policy.

The free SHS implementation, coupled with the NPP's removal and slashing of various taxes would have implications for revenue generation, some members of the NDC had stated.