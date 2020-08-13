Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, urged the party’s youth wing to rally behind the President’s bid for a second term.

He said the NPP government has already implemented projects and policies to improve the lives of the youth and will do more should Akufo-Addo be retained.

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

Nana B said this during the party’s celebration of the International Youth Day on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“Today we have this pandemic which is global in nature and we never anticipated it, but yet, President Akufo-Addo has cushioned youth in the country,” he said.

“This year’s election is going to be an election Ghana has never witnessed before because young persons would like to have massive mobilisations and a year we would have seen a lot of youth rallies but unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we cannot.

“But we the youth, we are assuring the New Patriotic Party that whatever it takes and any new strategy we can come up with to make sure Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is elected for the second term and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also as the Vice-President, we shall do it.”

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, also revealed that the party will soon unveil some heartwarming policies that will “transform Ghana for the benefit of all.”

He said the party will launch its manifesto on August 22, 2020 ahead the general elections in December.