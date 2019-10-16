Pul, a First Officer of Embraer 145 for Africa World Airlines (AWA) touched down in Wa at 11:30 am.

Victor hails from Nandom in the Upper West Region and grew up in Wa attending Saint Francis Xavier Minor Seminary Secondary School.

His interest in flying began when he was 10 years old and a cousin introduced him to flight simulator video games.

His parents were very supportive of his ambitions and made many sacrifices to ensure he pursued his dreams of becoming an airline pilot.

He also has been instrumental in setting up Pegasus Aviation Academy in the Northern Region, to help encourage youth pursuing aviation careers.