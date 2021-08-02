National Cathedral will cost about $200m - Board of Trustees

In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, Mr. Boateng explained that that some extensions that have been added to the initial project have shot up the budget.

“The $100 million figure as we heard from the Finance Minister’s own mouth was when we were still working on the Cathedral and we had not advanced from the Bible Museum to the Biblical gardens. We are still working on the figures but we have been informed that it will be more than the amount that it was pegged at.”

“[So] let’s say with $200 million we should be able to do these things,” he approximated.

Pulse Ghana

Prophet Boateng was optimistic that the citizenry will support the ‘Ketewa Biara Nsua’ programme which is being launched on Thursday, August 12 to mobilise funds for the project.

He noted that “it is just right for everyone who is a believer or non-believer to understand that the church has contributed so much and it has come to a point that the Church also needs the citizenry to support us build this National Cathedral. Besides the *979#, we are trusting God that we will get over 1 million people contributing.”