In a statement, the Chief Imam’s Office said Alhaji Khuzaimah Osman ceases to be an officer of the Office with immediate effect.

The reason for his suspension was not stated, but reports suggest it is linked with his involvement in a land dispute at Ablekuma in Accra.

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu

“Alhaji Khuzaimah Osman henceforth ceases to be the P.A. to the national Chief Imam, the Executive Director of Sunset Fund, I.P.A.S.E.C, and all other positions he holds on behalf of his Eminence the National Chief Imam,” the statement said.

Early this month, the Chief Imam complained of some persons using his name and his office for their personal gains.

Joy News reports that Alhaji Khuzaimah allegedly went to acquire a land at Ablekuma in the name of the national Chief Imam without his consent.

However, the Chief Imam denied knowing about the said land and warned against dragging of his office into such issues.

He stressed that he owns no such land, adding that his office “has not been created to be exploited for one’s personal gain.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Khuzaimah has been replaced by Dr. Mohammed Marzuk Abubakar Azindon as the Chief Imam’s personal assistant.