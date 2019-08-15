This was made known by the executive secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Hamid Armah.

According to him, another examination will be formed to replace the BECE because it is not up to the standard of the country’s educational system.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr. Armah said there is enough evidence to support the need to introduce a new approach in testing the quality of teaching.

He said "The nomenclature called BECE will be scrapped totally. An exams will be used to do placements going forward. A criterion reference system will be used, BECE has outlived its usefulness in this country. The reports are there to prove this. The current examination known as the BECE is not standard."

He added: "The National Assessment Test will be done at Primary 2, 4 ,6 & JHS 2. The end of term exams will not be replaced by the Assessment Test.

"At primary 2 the children will write the National Assessment Test so we can tell their strengths and weaknesses. When we identify the learning gaps the teachers will have to give such children special attention. Every Ghanaian child would write end of term exams. The precious curriculum is what we describe as the objectivism curriculum. It focused more on what the teacher must achieve. This one focuses on what the children should know".

The founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom called for an end to the BECE system.

According to Dr Nduom, 60 percent of children write the BECE exams do not move on to the senior high school level.

He said Ghana's sophisticated economy that Ghana required that quality education was provided to properly train the country's human resource for all functioning sectors.

In September 2017, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also hinted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering the cancellation of the BECE.

He said the government's intention is to make the basic education system automatic for JHS students.