Police sources are reported as saying two officers, a driver, and a cashier of the bank were onboard the Toyota Hilux bullion van when the attack happened on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Masked men attack bank bullion van, kill cashier, disarm 2 police officers and bolt with money

About seven men attacked the van when it reached a section of the road at Manso-Mem and started firing gunshots before reportedly disarmed the two police officers on escort duties and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

Reports say all four occupants of the van were rushed to the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum but the cashier of the bank died at the hospital while one of the police officers was treated and discharged.

Masked men attack bank bullion van, kill cashier, disarm 2 police officers and bolt with money

READ ALSO: Biography of murdered University of Ghana law professor

According to Citi News, the driver of the van and the other police officers have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they are currently responding to treatment, while the remains of the deceased bank cashier have been deposited at the St. Martins Hospital morgue.

A police investigation is underway into the incident.