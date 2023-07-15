ADVERTISEMENT
National House of Chiefs condemns LGBTQ+ activities

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National House of Chiefs has condemned the practice of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people in the country.

President-of-the-National-House-of-Chiefs-Ogyeahohoo-Yaw-Gyebi
They describe the activity as an "abomination and unacceptable as per Ghanaian culture and norms"

Addressing some key issues at the Manhyia Palace, Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II expressed their displeasure with the act.

The Chiefs strictly frown on any activities of such to be allowed in the country.

“LGBTQ is evil. We, the chiefs of Ghana, as the custodians of the culture, customs, and traditions of our people, wish to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize only male and female gender and no other gender.

“We declare that we will not allow any group or individual to propagate any course, conduct, or behaviors called LGBTQ.

“This is an abomination, and we declare as immoral and an affront to our cherished values”,

Meanwhile, the speaker of parliament has been served a contempt suit over the anti-gay bill following his disregard for court processes.

