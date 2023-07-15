National House of Chiefs condemns LGBTQ+ activities

Addressing some key issues at the Manhyia Palace, Ogyeahohor Yaw Gyebi II expressed their displeasure with the act.

The Chiefs strictly frown on any activities of such to be allowed in the country.

“LGBTQ is evil. We, the chiefs of Ghana, as the custodians of the culture, customs, and traditions of our people, wish to state categorically that our traditions and customs recognize only male and female gender and no other gender.

“We declare that we will not allow any group or individual to propagate any course, conduct, or behaviors called LGBTQ.

“This is an abomination, and we declare as immoral and an affront to our cherished values”,