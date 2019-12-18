Over the weekend, photos emerged of some uniformed men being trained at a supposed Western Togoland training ground.

This has raised concerns among Ghanaians, with the public wondering what the security services have been doing to halt these secessionists.

A report by Citi News said the National Security has confirmed that there is indeed a Western Togoland militia group.

“Sources within the National Security have confirmed the training of the militia. The National Security says it is engaging all other agencies to foil attempts to destabilise the country,” Citi News’ Volta Regional correspondent, Benjamin Aklamah, said in a report.

However, the National Security has revealed plans to engage all the other security agencies in order to clamp down on the secessionists.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) last month declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

However, the Ghana government rebutted and urged the public to disregard any claims of secession.

A statement from the Information Ministry went on to emphasise that Ghana remains a sovereign state.

Earlier this year, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has declared all members of the separatist group wanted.