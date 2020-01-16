Accra-based Citi FM reports that the radio host was picked up his residence in the South Tongu District in the Volta region.

Speaking on radio, he said government’s effort to arrest the separatists amounts to curtailing press freedom.

Mr. Zottor is also said to have accused the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, of turning his back on the group.

READ ALSO: ‘We are Ghanaians’ – Volta, Oti Chiefs disown Western Togolanders

Independence-seeking Western Togoland

According to him, the Minister funded “the activities of the separatist movement while in opposition but turning around to threaten them when his party came to power.”

He also claimed that the Western Togoland area has minerals which could not be exploited because the UN had effected a regulation that bars Ghana from exploiting any natural resources in the Volta Region.

Mr. Zottor went ahead to urge the security agencies to record him and arrest him if he’s peddling falsehood.

He added that members of the separatist group “are not a threat to Ghana and should not be subjected to any form of torture.”

The Homeland Study Group Foundation last November declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

However, the Ghana government rebutted and urged the public to disregard any claims of secession.

A statement from the Information Ministry went ahead to emphasise that Ghana remains a sovereign state.

In 2019, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.

Meanwhile, the National Security has declared all members of the separatist group wanted, while some are already standing trial.