National Security were angry that a 28-year-old like me had a car – Caleb Kudah

He was later released, together with colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who was also earlier chased in ‘Rambo style’ by the officers when they besieged the premises of Citi FM.

Narrating his ordeal on the Point of View, Kudah said the National Security officers got angry when they realised at 28-year-old like him had a car.

“In Azugu’s office, they searched my pocket and asked ‘how old are you?’ I said 28. They questioned why a 28-year-old should have a car,” he told host Bernard Koku Avle.

“One asked if I knew how many years he has been in the Police Service without even owning a bicycle.”

The young journalist also disclosed that he had to lie about his roots in order to save himself from further beatings.

“One of them was like, ‘which tribe is he from?’ And another one was like; ‘he must be an Ewe’. And I knew that if I confirmed it, my beatings would have doubled,” Kudah stated.

“For some reason, I just said I’m from Cape Coast. Then another officer said people from Cape Coast don’t act like this.”