The NSS said all eligible nurses who registered for national service should log on to the NSS website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various NSS registration centres to complete their registration process.

The NSS recently rolled out an online portal that seeks to improve service delivery and address the challenges associated with the manual registration system.

Prospective service personnel for the 2018/19 service year are required to enroll onto the scheme and also go through registration processes using the online means.

The new system is a paradigm shift from the previous one where the enrolment and registration processes were done manually, creating chaotic scenes at various registration centres.

The registration and validation start on April 4, 2019.

Below is the procedure that the newly-trained nurses will have to go through to get registered and validated:

1. Visit the NSS website www.portal.nss.gov.gh

2. Click on check postings, and sign in to print a copy of the appointment letter.

3. Proceed to the user agency (health facility) for the endorsement of the appointment letter by the human resource manager with an official stamp.

4. After endorsement by the user agency, visit the NSS website to schedule an appointment, indicating the date and time for regional validation and acceptance.

5. National service personnel accepted by the user agency and booked an appointment should proceed to the NSS Regional Zonal Registration Centre for validation and registration to obtain Regional Acceptance Number (RAN).

6. After validation, print a new appointment letter, which has the 'RAN' and make three photocopies. Submit a copy to the user agency and keep one.

The 2019/2020 service year for the eligible newly-trained nurses starts on 8 April 2019.