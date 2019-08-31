According to the Daily Stateman newspaper, he was directed to resign by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, following alleged procurement breaches.

This was after a petition was brought to the attention of the Chief of Staff regarding a questionable procurement procedure which the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has been called in to investigate.

The Chief of Staff summoned the chairperson and the CEO of the NYA to her office last week but both were out of town. An official letter was sent to them to appear yesterday (Friday August 30), which both of them did, according to the Daily Stateman.

The NYA chair, Francisca Oteng, is said to have confirmed one procurement in which the CEO had allegedly breached procedures, awarding the said contract without the knowledge of the board.

In contention is the procurement method used to engage Prefos Ltd for training 500 young people o instal, maintain and repair streetlights. The value of the procurement in question is GHS4.5 million, the newspaper reports.

The matter has been referred to the National Security for investigation.