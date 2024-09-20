NDC behind lawless convenor of Fix The Country Movement - Sir-Obama Pokuase writes

Beyond the unjustified crucifixion of the Police, Barker-Vormawor and his group [Democracy Hub] misled the unsuspecting public when they suggested that the hooligan (Ralph St. Williams) was arrested because of his involvement in preparations towards a "STOP GALAMSEY" protest they intend to carry out coming Saturday, 21 September, 2024.

FALSE CLAIMS

Meanwhile, nowhere in the 4-page Demo Notice submitted by Democracy Hub/Fix The Country Movement to the Police did they indicate/mention/suggest "Galamsey" as a reason for their planned Demonstration.

Below is a litany of reasons the group ascribed for their protest:

1. Inclusive Governance

2. Transparency and Accountability

3. Economic Reforms

4. Equity Distribution of public goods

5. Minimizing state capture

6. Safeguards against politicization

7. Judicial Independence

Clearly, the mention of "Stop Galamsey" as the sudden reason for the planned Demo is an afterthought, and a calculated ploy geared towards courting public sympathy.

It is an undeniable fact that the NDC are in cahoots with the organizers (Democracy Hub/Fix The Country Movement) of the planned protest---- in a desperate quest to make the country ungovernable in line with the devilish agenda divulged in the now infamous Ofosu-Ampofo tape.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ralph St. Williams, Felicity Nelson, Captain Smart just to mention a few, leading the group and its planned protest cannot purge themselves from the lawlessness on display.

In fact, there have been several meetings between top echelons of the NDC and the aforementioned individuals ---- with the promise of appointing them to key positions in the unlikely event that NDC wins political power in the upcoming elections.

I commend the Police Service for their professionalism in handling this bunch of lawless NDC chaps using Fix The Country Movement/Democracy Hub as smokescreen.

Sir-Obama Pokuase