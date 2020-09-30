The Commission will tomorrow, Thursday, October 1, 2020, reopen the voter register for one day.

This is to allow all eligible persons who could not register during the mass registration exercise to do so.

All district offices of the EC will, therefore, be reopened from 7:00am to 6:00pm for the exercise.

The NDC, however, believes the EC is not going according to the law governing elections in Ghana by failing to publish in the gazette the 21 days’ notice of the planned exercise.

Citi News reports that the party wants the court to order the EC comply with Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2016 (C.I. 91) for the exercise.

In its statement of claim, the NDC said it was seeking “a declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters scheduled for Thursday 1st October 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazette, twenty-one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”

The NDC, therefore, wants the court to place an injunction on the reopening of the register until it is gazetted by the EC.