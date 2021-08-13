NDC has to tone down on its criticism of the Electoral Commission – Prof. Gyampo

In an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on ‘Good Evening Ghana’, the political science lecturer said the NDC is sounding like all the electoral challenges started a few years ago.

“They have every right to have issues but let them tone down. We can’t all of a sudden pretend that the problems you have with the Electoral Commission when in opposition will go away when you come to power. So if you have a challenge with the EC today, make sure when you win power make sure you articulate those same problems”

He also added: “But so far all the problems of the EC that political parties in opposition will have, anytime they get into power they forget about all of them. It creates an impression that once you are not in government then you want to oppose everything.”

The National Democratic Congress has made some proposals for reforms to be made in Ghana’s electoral system.

Among the suggestions put forward by the party is the appointment of electoral commissioners to be subject to prior parliamentary approval.

Pulse Ghana

The party said the current mode of appointments makes the EC appear partisan.

The other proposals concerned matters of law enforcement, media coverage, the legal status of the Intra-Party Advisory Committee and the structure of the EC.

The NDC said the recommendations were informed by perceived flaws in the 2020 election, which spawned a presidential election petition after John Mahama rejected President Akufo-Addo’s election victory.