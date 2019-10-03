He said the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration increased prices by 166% therefore the recent 5% increase isn't insensitive.

"Between 2013 and 2016, just the last four years of the NDC government, the cumulative increase in electricity tariff was 166%", he said at the launch of of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Jobs Centre.

“In 2018, we [NPP] reduced electricity prices of businesses by 30% and for households by 17.5 %, an average of around 22%.”

“Earlier this year in July, there was an increase of electricity price of 11% and yesterday of 5.6%. When you take the total cumulative increase on average, as I said, between 2017 and today, you have a cumulative decrease of about 5%.”

“So, the NDC, in their last four years, increased [electricity tariff] by 166%, we have come down since we have been in government by 5% on average.”

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission on Monday announced 5.94% on electricity tariffs and 2.22% on water tariffs across board for all customer categories.

A statement announcing the changed said: “Following a review of Electricity and Water Tariffs for the fourth Quarter 2019 which is from October – December 2019, the PURC wishes to announce for the information of consumers of electricity and water that there has been an upward adjustment in the existing tariffs.”