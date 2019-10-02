The NPP claimed electoral victory on the back of many 'sweet' campaign promises aimed at boosting social infrastructure and providing a convenient economic environment for private businesses to thrive.

After almost three years in office, several controversies have arisen under the NPP administration over the policies and projects the NPP intends to carry out in the country.

Some of the projects were criticised but the government did not listen to the general public and went ahead to implement them.

Here are some of the projects that received public backlash from Ghanaians.

SHS double track system

The announcement of the operation of a double-track system at the SHS level earlier this year generated divergent views on the issue.

The proponents of the programme have maintained that it will create room to absorb more students to enter SHSs, thus increasing enrolment, reducing class sizes, increasing contact hours and the duration of holidays, by making use of the existing infrastructure.

READ MORE: Bawumia's speech good but people don't eat words - Kwame Pianim

Additionally, it seeks to establish a commitment to raise the quality of education at the pre-tertiary level and lay emphasis on the acquisition of reading, writing, arithmetic, and creativity as foundational skills.

Unlike the single-track system, the new system is expected to divide the entire student body and staff into two different tracks.

This means that while one track is in school, the other is on vacation.

'Misplaced' National Cathedral

The defense of a planned demolition of public properties for a National Cathedral has been criticised by Ghanaians.

Nana Addo described as a "priority among priorities", his government's decision to build a National Cathedral.

The government wants the building constructed to mark Ghana's 60th anniversary. It also explained that it is to be used for formal state occasions of a religious nature, such as presidential inaugurations, state funerals, and national thanksgiving services.

It is expected to seat 5,000 people in its main auditorium.

Some civil society organisations have kicked against the construction of a National Cathedral.

The CSOs said the government should suspend the construction of the cathedral or it will invite all Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.

Comprehensive Sex Education

A cross-section of the general public has reacted to Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) in the country with mixed feelings.

Beginning next year, pupils in all public schools, including 4-year-old will be given Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Officials said the subject content would be age-appropriate and empower pupils with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.

But the programme has come under intense criticism receiving bashing from a section of the public including church leaders with many describing it as a deliberate attempt to introduce homosexuality to Ghana.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to fast and pray for the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh after a move by the government to introduce into the education system; Comprehensive Sex Education.

Parliament Chamber

Some Ghanaians launched a campaign to ensure that a new Parliamentary Chamber is not constructed.

Plans by the government to build a new 450-seater Parliament chamber got Ghanaians angry.

Although the cost of the new chamber, described as "futuristic" by its architect has not yet been disclosed, many suggested that it's rumoured $200m cost is an extravagance that Ghana cannot afford at this stage in its development.

The unveiling of the proposed design of the new chamber was done during a courtesy call paid by a delegation from the architectural firm – Adjaye & Associates, who are also constructing the national cathedral.

And currently, the proposed plan to build the Cathedral has been put on hold due to the massive protest by Ghanaians.

Drones

The majority of the populace rejected the use of drones for healthcare emergency purposes and described it as a misplaced priority.

The Minority in Parliament, think the $12.5 million project, does not render value for money.

The Minority alleged that the government was going to purchase drones at a cost of $1 million when it was selling at $100,000. It was also alleged government had sole-sourced a contract to the company when it could have opened up for competitive tendering.

The Minority said per the $12.5 million contracts signed, with Fly Zipline, the company would be making over 600% profit at the taxpayer's expense.

GPS by Bawumia

Ghana's Digital Property Addressing System known as the GPS which was launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received backlash from the public.

The location-based system designed by Vokacom, a Ghanaian Information Technology firm, cost $2.5 million.

READ MORE: Bawumia will be exposed on his deceptive presentation on the economy - NDC

Bawumia launched the GPS which the NDC described as '419'.

The App is nothing but additional coding and renaming of Google maps, some Ghanaians said.

Kelni-GVG

The Ministry of Information on December 27, 2017, led by Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful awarded Kelni-GVG company a controversial contract of US$89.4 million to monitor and track revenues by the TELCOS in Ghana.

READ ALSO: 5 scandals that rocked Nana Addo’s government in 2018

The said contract generated a lot of controversies among many Ghanaians and the minority in parliament describing it as unnecessary and waste of taxpayers' money.

GH¢800k website Saga

In December 2017, the Ministry for Special Development and Initiatives headed by Mavis Hawa Koomson budgeted to use GH¢800,000 to build a new website.

This generated a lot of backlash from the minority in parliament and also sparked a lot of controversy on social media which saw many Ghanaians joining the fray.

Despite the uproar, the budget was approved due to the ruling party’s majority in parliament.