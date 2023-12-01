NDC is committed to rejuvenating the joy of farming and transforming the agricultural sector - Mahama

He affirmed the NDC's commitment to rejuvenating the joy of farming and transforming the agricultural sector.

Mahama outlined a policy focusing on large-scale commercial agricultural production supported by a robust cooperative system, Farmer's Service Centres, and enhanced access to credit and inputs.

“As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionizing the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production. This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs,”

Mahama pledged the NDC's dedication to prioritizing farmers' welfare and ensuring their success.

“On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritize their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaian farmers on this special day.”