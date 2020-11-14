Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters on Friday, the NDC General Secretary said the party must strive to uphold the principles of its founder.

He described the NPP administration as a corrupt and nepotistic government that must be kicked out of office come December 7.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“The best way to remember [Jerry John Rawlings] is to uphold the principles of June 4 which he lived and died for,” Mr. Nketia said, as quoted by 3news.

“So we think that the best way to honour the legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings is to preach his principles of probity and accountability and to make sure that this nation is not governed by people practising corruption, nepotism and the other bed fellows.”

He added: “And, so, with his death, we think that the greatest honour NDC can do to our fallen founder is to fight on to make sure that come December 7, the rescue mission is accomplished and we rid this nation of corrupt and nepotistic leadership.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Meanwhile, the NDC has revealed plans to hold a special vigil in memory of the late Rawlings on Sunday.