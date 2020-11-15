Despite admitting the former president’s rejection of the idea of naming national edifices after him, Akufo-Addo believes Rawlings deserves that honour.

“He respectfully declined the honour and offer because of his principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him.”

“Notwithstanding these sentiments and with all due respect to him, it is my strong belief that such an honour should be accorded him,” he said.

Akufo-Addo made the call while addressing congregants of UDS at a graduation ceremony in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

Rawlings played a crucial role in the establishment of the UDS when he used his prize money from World Food Prize of $50,000 as seed money for its founding.

In October 2013, the school conferred a doctorate degree on Rawlings for his contribution towards the establishment of the university.

The founder of the NDC and the first president of the Fourth Republic Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, after a short illness.

Rawlings was 73 years old.