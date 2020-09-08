According to the running mate of the party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, pregnant women will be entitled to 4 months of maternity leave instead of 3 months.

She said the men will also enjoy seven days' paternity leave.

Ghana's labour laws have made provisions for women to be given paid maternity leave for a period not less than 3 months plus the duration of her annual leave.

There have been conversations about whether or not the period for maternity leave should be increased to 6 months.

Addressing Ghanaians at the launch of the manifesto of the NDC ahead of the December 2020 general elections which focused on delivering on the development priorities in the next four years thus fixing the economy and uniting against poverty, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for accelerated growth, creating sustainable and decent jobs "Edwuma Pa", promoting good governance, anti-corruption and accountability and deepening international relations and foreign affairs, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said a new policy will be introduced that will enable workers to have more time with their families while welcoming new children.

