According to her, fees for tertiary students who will get admissions in the next academic year will be absorbed.

She said the next NDC government will absorb 50% of fees for the 2020/21 academic year for all university students adding that it will serve as an "incentive to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on students and their families."

Speaking at the manifesto launch of the NDC dubbed "The People's Manifesto", the NDC running mate said the free education policy will be more inclusive to cover students in private senior high schools in the country.

"I had a singular privilege of leading one of Ghana’s premier universities and I have seen closer a challenge that tertiary students face and, of course, those of their families and their friends too.

"It is a weak attempt to introduce political control over our universities and to erode academic freedom and institutional autonomy," she added.

She further stated that "As a long-time investment in financial access beyond coverage, we intend to increase the students’ loan amount to be commensurate with prevailing educational costs.

"We will restore the students' loan plans initiative that we created, which takes care of newly admitted students who are facing financial difficulties even in paying their admission fees. This loan repayment will only begin when beneficiaries gain employment after school."