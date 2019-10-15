He said the NDC administration will construct 100 senior high schools in its first 90 days in office.

Mr Joshnson Asiedu Nketiah was emphatic that all the abandoned community day schools which they started would be completed.

He maintained the NDC had plans to progressively implement the free SHS. The plan he stated included the decision to construct 200 community day senior high schools.

He said a significant number of the schools were completed with others at various levels of completion.

The chief scribe said the existing challenges confronting the smooth implementation of the free SHS is the double-track system and the placement system as well as funding of the policy.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

These three problems would be solved in the first 90-days of John Mahama’s administration.

He indicated the placement irregularities were as a result of the inadequate infrastructure.

”When you solve the classroom accommodation problem, the placement irregularities would be solved,” he said.