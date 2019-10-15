The decision was made at a joint meeting between the Management and Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High School (CHASS) Executives.

A release, signed by Miss Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of GES’ Public Relations Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said on Monday, October 14, 2019.

READ ALSO: New IGP sets new directives to curb police extortion and unprofessional conduct on our roads

“This means that Form 2 Gold students are to report for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic year on November 12, for academic work to begin,” it said.

The release said it is anticipated that the new date would enable parents and students on one side as well as teachers and education workers on the other side, to prepare adequately for re-opening of the new academic year.

It said all staff, students and the public are to take note of the development adding that any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.