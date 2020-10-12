She said the passage of the Bill informs the commitments of the People's Manifesto to Ghanaian girls, an agenda for opportunity, equality, and inclusion.

In a statement to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl Child, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said "We will pass into law the Affirmative Action Bill. We will execute our plan to provide free sanitary pads to girls in basic schools and invest in infrastructure and teacher training to improve quality and access at that level of education. We will propose a bill to address sexual harassment in schools and elsewhere; we will operationalize support and protection programs for victims of domestic violence, and we will eliminate medical exam fees for survivors of sexual assault.

"These are not political promises, but rather moral obligations. Let us not fall short in these commitments to Ghanaian girls, as that is itself a measure of our national character."

Ghana's affirmative action bill is passed into law, will ensure that a critical number of women are in key positions in governance, public life, and in decision-making spaces that will improve the lives of women in the country.

Ghana's Affirmative Action Bill defines Affirmative Action as "A set of measures adopted by the Government, public and private institutions to address a history of systemic discrimination and exclusion of women and to encourage their efforts towards addressing political, social, cultural, economic and educational gender imbalance in the public and private sectors in accordance with clause (4) of Article 17 of the Constitution".

The Bill seeks to promote a progressive increase in the active participation of women in public life from a minimum of 40% to parity of 50% by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through various efforts that have been made in Ghana to balance political representation and participation between women and men, these efforts have not yielded the desired results, mainly due to the low commitment and the political will to back such initiatives.

Ghana began its quest for an Affirmative Action Law as far back as 1998, where guidelines on the Law were passed by the Cabinet. However, as of June 2020, the Bill has still not been passed. This is due to the low commitment on the part of stakeholders towards pushing for the passage of the Bill into Law.

This low commitment has been realised because the purpose, relevance, and benefits that we stand to gain as a country have not been clearly spelled out and disseminated to all citizens. This article, therefore, provides us insight into the basis for the passage of the Bill and the need for its passage.