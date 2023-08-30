NDC's Awutu Senya East PC calls for increased efforts to end violence against women

“We must acknowledge that ending violence against women is not the responsibility of women alone. It is a collective effort that requires the involvement and commitment of all members of society - men, women and young people alike.

“We must challenge the norms and attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence. We must work together to dismantle the structures that enable such violence to persist,” Naa Koryoo said.

She lamented the myriad of challenges that women have had to endure in their homes, with most of them having no support, therefore, leaving them helpless. She added that if the global agenda of gender equality would be a reality, there is a need to double up efforts to safeguard the lives and wellness of women.

“In our homes, which should be sanctuaries of love, trust, and support, many women live in constant fear. They endure unimaginable pains behind closed doors, suffering silently, often with no one to turn to for help. In our communities, women face harassment, discrimination and violence based on their gender. This is an affront to the principles of equality and justice that we strive to uphold.”

There have been numerous advocacies against gender-based violence over the years, but the phenomenon appears to be on the ascendency rather than declining.

In the view of Naa Koryoo, intensifying public education is key in causing a mindset change, with more premium being placed on children so that they are groomed right from infancy to be accommodative of one another regardless of gender.

“We must educate our children, both boys and girls, about gender equality, respect, and consent from an early age. By fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and equality, we can break the cycle of violence and create a society where women can live free from fear.

“But most importantly, we must listen to the voices of survivors and empower them to speak out against violence. We must create safe places where they can share their experiences without fear of judgement or retaliation. By amplifying their voices, we can raise awareness, challenge societal norms and inspire change.”

Over the weekend, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was the keynote speaker at End It Now Conference 2023, an event organized by the Seventh-day Adventist Church was held with the aim of sensitising the public about the need to support efforts to create a safe society where females, just like their male counterparts feel at home.