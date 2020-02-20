He said the act undermines of democracy and it will set a bad precedent for the future.

The Minister’s tweet read; “We are setting very bad precedents in our democracy that have the ability to undermine the pillars of our governance. We need to be very careful not to destroy the things that uphold the state.”

The minority who appeared to have adequately planned their actions for the day, held out placards and posters immediately after the house sang the National Anthem and proceeded to stage a walkout.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

While this came as a shock to several observers, it appeared quite normal to the majority side of the house who then made their way to take their opponents’ seats and began to sing victory songs.

This year’s State of the Nation Address is Akufo-Addo’s fourth and last in his first term as president of the republic.

His address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana.