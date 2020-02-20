The president said the government's reluctance to return Ghanaian students stranded in the Hubei province and other areas in China is not a political issue.

Addressing the nation in his fourth State of the Nation address, Akufo-Addo said his government is in talks with the appropriate authorities to know the appropriate action to take and that "we have not ruled out the option of evacuating the students if it becomes necessary…"

"Government is doing everything possible to deal with the situation…We have a delicate situation on our hands and it does not benefit anybody by trying to score political points…." he added.

undefined STR/AFP/Getty Images

The National Democratic Congress minority in parliament has earlier called on the government to evacuate the students as soon as possible.

According to Samuel Okedzeto Ablakwa, “May it never be said of us that we have become the country renowned for waging expensive campaigns to attract largely rich and famous Africans in the diaspora through the ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ initiatives and yet cannot spend a fraction of that to evacuate our stranded compatriots in China.”