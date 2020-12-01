With a week to the elections, the NDC has promised to introduce the "Fa Ninyinaa" policy to cater for tertiary students.

In a press release issued on Monday, the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the policy will cater for the tuition fees for all tertiary students in the next academic year.

However, reacting to this, Sammi Awuku described the NDC’s latest promise as “the biggest scam that anybody can perpetuate on the people of Ghana.”

READ ALSO: Election 2020: NDC announces free tertiary education 6 days to polls

National Organiser of the NPP, Sammi Awuku

“The NDC cancelled the nursing training and teacher allowances in the run up to 2016 elections… he said the reason why he was cancelling it was that the economy couldn’t sustain the payment of these allowances.”

“Teacher and nursing trainee students are less than 200,000, now you want to pay tuition fees for all first-year students of universities across the country in excess of 400,000 people,” he told Joy News.

Sammi Awuku: “Mr Mahama himself said it [Free SHS] wasn’t possible. Nana Akufo-Addo proved to him one year that it was possible. In 12 months we proved to him that we can still restore teacher training allowances and still sustain the running of our economy.”

Read the NDC’s full statement on the Fa Ninyinaa" policy:

NEXT NDC GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE “FA NINYINAA” POLICY FOR GHANAIAN STUDENTS WHO WILL BE ADMITTED TO TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS NEXT YEAR.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People's Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.