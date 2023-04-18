President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the model facility on 8th April 2023, which is meant to serve the Obo Kwahu community and its environs.
New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office police officers deserve (photos)
A newly-commissioned ultra-modern brick police station at Obo Kwahu in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region is so befitting of an office for law enforcement officers the Ghana Police Service must start thinking of replicating it across the country.
Recommended articles
The Police station is expected to enhance security and augment the general maintenance of law and order in the area.
According to the Ghana Police Service, the ultra-modern brick Police station which is a complete departure from the traditional Police station set up is the first of its kind in the country.
“The facility was funded by one Alex Tenkorang, popularly known as Abensuo, a native of the town as his contribution towards the government's efforts to resource the Police to ensure security, law and order in the country,” the law enforcement agency disclosed on its Facebook page on Monday, April 10.
The commissioning of the Police Station was attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and some Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB).
Also present at the ceremony were Tenkorang, the businessman and philanthropist who funded the facility, the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of Obo and Obomeng as well as some members of the Obo Kwahu community who could not hide their joy to have such a beautiful police station cited in their community to serve them.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh