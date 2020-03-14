The child’s mother was reportedly rushed to North Middlesex Hospital in the borough of Enfield with suspected pneumonia days earlier.

It is thought she only learned of her diagnosis right after giving birth. The newborn was thought to have been tested within minutes of being born.

Doctors are now trying to establish how the baby caught the Sars-like disease – either through the womb or during birth.

The mother is now being treated at a specialist facility while her child is being cared for at another hospital.

A source told the Sun: ‘Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate.’

Officials have advised that pregnant women and babies are at low risk from the new coronavirus strain named Covid-19 and are unlikely to suffer serious symptoms.

Earlier today the official number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK jumped by 208 to 798, with the nation’s death toll rising to 11.

Credit: The Sun