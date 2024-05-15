The allocation, sanctioned in March this year, came after kidney patients appealed for government assistance due to rising dialysis costs.
NHIA allocates GH¢2 million for dialysis treatment for the needy
Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, has announced that the government will soon distribute GH¢2 million, as approved by Parliament, to aid in providing dialysis treatment for those in need.
On Monday, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital raised its dialysis fees from GH¢380 to GH¢491, drawing criticism from some members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Health.
Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa speaking on the development said "We have made progress on dialysis. That committee that was set up to implement the disbursement has concluded its report and I can say that within the next few weeks, we will begin the disbursement to the various hospitals."
"What was approved by Parliament was for the needy, this will supplement for patients in Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye and the Cape Coast hospital," he added.
In March, Parliament approved GH¢6.87 billion for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to cover health insurance claims and operational expenses for the year.
The approved funds also included a distribution formula for 2024, which, for the first time, allocated emergency support for needy dialysis patients.
Additional funding for dialysis will be provided once a committee tasked with evaluating the actuarial model for incorporating the treatment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) completes its assessment.
