NHIA allocates GH¢2 million for dialysis treatment for the needy

On Monday, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital raised its dialysis fees from GH¢380 to GH¢491, drawing criticism from some members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Health.

Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa speaking on the development said "We have made progress on dialysis. That committee that was set up to implement the disbursement has concluded its report and I can say that within the next few weeks, we will begin the disbursement to the various hospitals."

"What was approved by Parliament was for the needy, this will supplement for patients in Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye and the Cape Coast hospital," he added.

In March, Parliament approved GH¢6.87 billion for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to cover health insurance claims and operational expenses for the year.

The approved funds also included a distribution formula for 2024, which, for the first time, allocated emergency support for needy dialysis patients.