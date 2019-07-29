The Ghana Medical Association maintains that the National Health Insurance Authority owes the hospitals eight months in arrears.

President of the Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea said the NHIA owes the hospitals, “both public and private, services rendered from September 2018 to May 2019.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he called on the government to clear the debts in order to avoid hospitals withdrawing their services from NHIS holders.

He said “the government and the NHIA, to as a matter of urgency pay all monies owed these facilities with immediate effect.”

According to him, this would “ensure that the health facilities will not initiate cash and carry…their quest to ensure continues service delivery and well as forestall their collapse.”

The Medical Association’s call is in direct contradiction with President Akufo-Addo’s declaration earlier this year that his government has saved the health insurance scheme.

The President held that the NHIS was now “buoyant” during his 2019 State of the Nation Address in February.

He said his government has “brought the operations of the NHIS back to life” by paying up “the GH¢1.2 billion arrears inherited.”

However, it appears there are still some arrears to be cleared, with the Medical Association claiming hospitals are owed for services rendered from September 2018 to May 2019.