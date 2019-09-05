The registration exercise, according to the Authority, will begin on Monday, September 9 – Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The exercise is aimed at registering and issuing all foreign nationals with the “mandatory” non-citizen Ghana card, a statement by the NIA said.

It said foreign nationals without a non-citizen Ghana card would be in breach of the law (NIR Act 2008, Act 750, L.I. 2111) and would be refused access to essential services in Ghana such as residence permits, student visas and banking transactions.

Applicants must purchase a non-citizen Ghana card scratch card from any CAL Bank or the bank teller at the registration centre at a cost of $120 or cedi equivalent for first time applicants and $60 or its cedi equivalent for renewal application.

“The NIA would like to remind all foreign nationals that attempting to register as a Ghanaian during the ongoing national registration is illegal,” it said.