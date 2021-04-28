RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NIA to issue 200,000 backlog Ghana cards in June

The Acting Head of Corporate Affairs of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Adudu Abdul Ganiyu, has revealed that his outfit will in the coming months begin the distribution of 200,000 Ghana Cards.

Ghana card
Ghana card Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Class FM, he noted that the NIA has registered and issued some 15 million Ghana Cards to Ghanaians over 15 years old in the first phase of its mandate.

But noted that they "still have some 200,000 cards that are currently in backlog, most of that have also been printed".

"The problem has to do with issuance and that is because these were registrations that took place during the mass registration and also during the mop-up registration, unfortunately, the cards couldn't be issued while we were on the field," he added.

Mr Ganiyu attributed the delay in issuing the rest of the cards to COVID-19.

He also assured the general public that issuance of the cards will resume soon.

"What we have communicated is that from June this year, hopefully, we should be able to open our district and regional offices across the country and we intend to bag these cards, take them to the appropriate places where the registration took place, and we will be able to issue them".

The Ghana card is proof of identity, citizenship and residence of the holder.

