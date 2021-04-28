NIA to issue 200,000 backlog Ghana cards in June

But noted that they "still have some 200,000 cards that are currently in backlog, most of that have also been printed".

"The problem has to do with issuance and that is because these were registrations that took place during the mass registration and also during the mop-up registration, unfortunately, the cards couldn't be issued while we were on the field," he added.

Mr Ganiyu attributed the delay in issuing the rest of the cards to COVID-19.

He also assured the general public that issuance of the cards will resume soon.

"What we have communicated is that from June this year, hopefully, we should be able to open our district and regional offices across the country and we intend to bag these cards, take them to the appropriate places where the registration took place, and we will be able to issue them".